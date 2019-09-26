Ghana: YPYC Holds Regional Youth Summit in Sunyani

The president and founder of Young Professionals and Youth Coalition Initiative (YPYC), Mr Andy Osei Okrah, has challenged Ghanaian youth to equip themselves with the necessary competences and skills to enable them to lead the Africa transformation agenda.

To be able to achieve this big dream, Mr Okrah emphasised the need for the youth to strategically endeavour to acquire knowledge in areas such as technology, leadership and entrepreneurship, which according to him, were very vital in propelling them in that regard.

The motivational speaker was addressing a maiden regional youth summit organised by YPYC here in Sunyani yesterday.

The conference which was attended by over 200 tertiary students in the Sunyani municipality aimed to build the capacity and equip the young people with ethical leadership skills towards rapid nation building.

It was on the theme, "Strategic positioning young leaders and entrepreneurs in the 21st century for Ghana transformation.

The president of YPYC who is also a former Deputy Regional Minister of Ashanti Region stated that Africa's transformation must come at the hands of a determined and resourceful youth who would grab the wheels and pulleys of transformation in order to secure a decent life for the millions of the continent facing stack poverty and starvation.

The Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah Appiah who chaired the programme, noted that the only way government could bring down the unemployment challenges, was to give the necessary support and attention to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This, he explained would engender entrepreneurial spirits among the youth as well as re-orient their minds towards TVET, adding, while the sector had the potential to offer about 80 per cent of job opportunities, the mainstream education (humanities) only offers 20 per cent of employment opportunities.

Some speakers who have achieved successes in their establishments shared their life experiences with the participants to inspire and motivate them to work hard to realise their dreams.

The YPYC is an organisation registered in April 2007 and formed with the desire to focus the attention of the young people on national affairs, emphasising the importance of generational thinking and building tomorrow's transformational leaders.