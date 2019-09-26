Ghana: Kworil Residents Complain of Bad Roads

26 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Kworil — Residents of Kworil in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region have expressed worry about the bad nature of the roads in the area.

They lamented that the main road leading to the Zabzugu district was completely cut off, after the area was inundated with water making it impossible for vehicles to ply.

The residents in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Tuesday, expressed frustration over the continual neglect of the area by successive governments.

They lamented that the bad nature of the roads had brought untold hardship on them and that many precious lives had been lost on the road as a result of increasingly numbers of road crashes.

A resident, Mallam Baba indicated many of the accidents were due to the bad nature of the roads and complained that thousands of tubers of yam and other food items had been going bad as result of the deplorable nature of the road.

He added that pregnant women had to be transported from the community to hospitals either on motorbikes or bicycles.

Mallam Baba further stated that many students from the area had also been locked-out and could not commute to and fro as their lives were endangered.

He bemoaned that the poor road network was not only aggravating the poverty situation but also worsening their health status as they do not have access to quality service.

Mallam hinted that the residents of the area were contemplating stopping politicians from undertaking political activities.

"We the youth of Kworil intend to ban all politicians from visiting this area to do campaigns," Mallam Baba stated.

He said successive governments have ignored the numerous appeals the residents have been making and that the only choice left is for them to boycott and ban political activities in the area.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

