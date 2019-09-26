Ghana: 30 Health Workers Undergo Customer service Training in Accra

About 30 health workers are undergoing a three-day customer service training programme to improve service delivery in their various health facilities.

It was sponsored by Melcom in partnership with the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), to groom participants to deliver professional, high quality service and assistance to the sick.

Some of the participants were drawn from La General Hospital, National Cardiothoracic Centre, Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Cocoa Clinic, Holy Trinity and Nyaho Medical Centre.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday in Accra, Director of Communications for Melcom, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo said the training formed part of the company's 30th anniversary programme.

He noted that, effective customer service was paramount in health delivery, hence, the need to equip workers and health practitioners to gain adequate knowledge.

"In line with our two main pillars of corporate social responsibility namely education and health. We have sought the collaboration with UPSA to facilitate a training programme for medical staff to improve service delivery in health facilities.

"It is our hope that when participants are fully well groomed in the right skills, service in hospitals would improve for the benefit of Ghanaians," he said.

The Pro Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Professor Charles Barnor, thanked Melcom for the collaboration and reiterated that good customer service promote national development.

He said many companies with good products and even those with strong financial capacity were now going down due to poor customer services offered to clients.

Professor Barnor advised health facilities to equip their staff on how to offer effective services to those who thronged their offices for transactions.

"Among the key factors to become successful is when companies see clients as integral players of the company," he said.