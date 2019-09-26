Nigeria: Senate Refers 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP Draft to Finance Committee

Abuja — The Senate on Thursday referred the 2020-2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) document sent to it on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari to its Committee on Finance.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion to that effect moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnanya Abaribe (Abia South).

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, thereafter referred the document to the Senate Committee on Finance headed by Senator Adeola Olamilekan (Lagos West).

The committee, which has one week to do its job, according to Lawan, is expected to present its report at plenary on Wednesday, October 2.

Details later...