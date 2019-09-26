Namibia: Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Challenges in Graft Fight

26 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) faces numerous challenges in the fight against corruption in Namibia.

The commission faces a shortage of technical monitoring and evaluation skills for effective implementation, monitoring and evaluation of anti-corruption programmes, projects or strategies.

This was said by ACC director general Paulus Noa, in a speech read on his behalf during a recent meeting between Oshana regional governor and a Jiangxi provisional delegation from China last week.

"The corruption risk assessment (CRA) tool the ACC is currently using does not produce quality and high standard results. We need a practical tool that can help the ACC to conduct an in-depth system analysis to effectively identify loopholes for corruption.

"The fight against corruption is a matter of political commitment, without which all anti-corruption programmes may not achieve their desired goals. Namibia will always be in need of programmes that promote political will and commitment against corruption," said Noa.

Noa also noted that the ACC needs presiding officers who can handle cases to enhance the investigation capacity and speed up the finalisation of cases and successful prosecution.

"ACC is ready to learn from international best practices in the fight against corruption and we are looking forward to securing assistance from the Jiangxi provincial commission for discipline inspection of CPC," he said.

He added that corruption is a serious threat to stability and security and a barrier to economic development as it jeopardises sustainable development and discourages investment.

Corruption also undermines the values of democracy, it eases organised crimes, it causes environmental damage and it undermines the fair administration of justice and its efficiency.

Oshana governor, Elia Irimari said the region had strengthened its friendly relations with the Jiangxi province and established a good relationship that now presents an enabling environment for Oshana region and Jiangxi province aimed at implementing joint projects, capacity programmes and sharing expertise to support the economic transformation of the two regions.

"The cooperation between Oshana region and Jiangxi province has benefited Oshana in various ways, most particularly in terms of education and training. I must indicate that the scholarships provide opportunities to our children from underprivileged backgrounds and therefore we are grateful to the provincial government of Jiangxi for this support," said Irimari.

The Oshana Regional Council and Jiangxi province signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing exchange programmes that promote sustainable development between the two parties.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.