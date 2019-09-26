Namibia: Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Father

A Rundu resident who murdered his sleeping father with a panga and then buried his body in a shallow grave committed acts against the morals of any society, a judge commented when she sentenced him in the Oshakati High Court to an effective prison term of 20 years.

The crime that Ambrosius Haingura Mukonka (27) committed when he hacked his father, Simon Mangundu Mukonka (49), to death with a panga cannot be tolerated in a civilised society, judge Johanna Salionga told Mukonka during his sentencing on Thursday last week.

"You had irrationally ended your father's life, and robbed yourself and your siblings of a father figure and a breadwinner," the judge remarked.

Mukonka offended not only his own family members, but all right-thinking and law-abiding members of the community, she said, adding that he had shown no remorse, and that his personal circumstances paled into insignificance when compared to the barbarity of his actions.

Judge Salionga found Mukonka guilty of murder, committed with a direct intention to kill, and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice in August, when she rejected his claim that he had acted in self-defence when he killed his father at Rundu on 16 April 2016.

Mukonka claimed he was fearing for his life since his father, who was employed by the Namibian Defence Force, had previously assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

The court heard during his trial that Mukonka and his father's relationship became strained in 2016, after Mukonka failed his Grade 12 examinations.

The murder was committed when Mukonka entered a bedroom where his father was resting, and started to hit him with a panga. Having killed his father, Mukonka buried the body in a shallow grave in the yard outside their house.

Mukonka's younger brother and mother got suspicious when they returned home, and did not find Mukonka Sr present. They also saw spattered blood on Mukonka's father's bedroom wall, and Mukonka's mother noticed that the mattress on her husband's bed had been flipped, and that its underside was stained with blood.

When the police were summoned to the house, they unearthed Mukonka Sr's body from a raked area in the yard, after digging about 20 centimetres deep.

In her judgement last month, judge Salionga found that Mukonka's reaction to his father's alleged threat to his life had been "not only unnecessary, but wholly disproportionate as well".

The judge reasoned that Mukonka had ample time to reflect and desist from attacking his father, and concluded that Mukonka Sr had been unarmed and sleeping when Haingura hacked him with the panga.

On the murder charge, judge Salionga sentenced Mukonka, who has spent three and a half years in jail following his arrest, to 25 years' imprisonment, of which five years were suspended for a period of three years. He was also sentenced to a concurrent jail term of one year for attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

Legal aid lawyer Godfrey Bondai represented Mukonka during his trial. Deputy prosecutor general Ruben Shileka represented the state.