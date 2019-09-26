South Africa: SA Lauded for Move Towards Universal Health Care

26 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has been recognised for its move towards universal health coverage for all citizens.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warmly acknowledged the Universal Health Care Award given to South Africa by the New York-based non-governmental organisation, The Access Challenge, in recognition of his leadership in this regard.

President Ramaphosa said the recognition by The Access Challenge will serve as further motivation for government to continue working with all sectors of society to achieve universal health coverage in line with the vision of the National Development Plan.

"This award is both a personal and collective honour shared by the social partners in South Africa who are united in our effort to build a healthy nation in which all citizens have access to health care and services regardless of their ability to pay for such services.

"This is a critical part of eradicating inequality in our society and building the South Africa we want," said the President.

Led by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, Access Challenge works with national leaders to advocate for equal access to health care and education for the world's most under-served populations.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, received the award on behalf of President Ramaphosa on Monday 23 September 2019 in New York.

The Minister was part of the South African delegation to the annual United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The recognition of South Africa's plan to achieve universal health coverage enabled by National Health Insurance coincided with the adoption by the United Nations of the UN Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage, or UHC, which commits countries to advance towards full coverage for their citizens in four major areas around primary care.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Health
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.