Namibia: Woman Implicates Ex Over N$4m Fraud

A woman serving an eight-year prison term on fraud charges testified in the Windhoek High Court this week that her former husband allowed his bank account to be used to commit and hide her crimes, and that he shared in the spoils of the fraud that she committed.

Seven months after being sentenced to an effective eight years' imprisonment on 34 counts of fraud and one charge of money laundering, Stephanie Serfontein (50) was back in the High Court on Monday and yesterday to testify as a state witness in her ex-husband's trial.

Isak Serfontein (48) denied guilt on 32 charges of fraud and one charge of money laundering when his trial started before judge Christie Liebenberg on Monday.

All of the charges are based on allegations that over the course of nearly three years from October 2009 to July 2012, while Stephanie Serfontein was employed by the Windhoek-based company Ferrodrill Namibia, she defrauded the company by embezzling about N$4,2 million from it. The prosecution is also alleging that, on 32 of the 34 occasions that she defrauded the company, she did it by transferring amounts of money to her then husband's bank account.

A total amount of N$4,03 million was fraudulently transferred from an account of Ferrodrill to a bank account of Isak Serfontein, the state is charging.

The Serfonteins were both arrested and charged in July 2012. In February this year, Stephanie Serfontein admitted guilt on all 35 charges that she was facing, and was sentenced to a 13-year prison term, of which five years were suspended.

In a plea explanation given to judge Liebenberg on Monday, Isak Serfontein denied that he had acted in concert with his former wife when she committed the crimes. He claimed she had falsely brought him under the impression that she had started a business that supplied lubricants to mines in Namibia, and that payments received and made by her business had to be channelled trough his bank account to hide the fact that she was engaged in another commercial enterprise from Ferrodrill.

Stephanie Serfontein testified that she started to steal money from Ferrodrill because she and her husband were in dire financial straits and being pursued by creditors following a succession of failed business ventures.

She said she used the money she stole to pay her and her husband's debts, and to pay their living expenses.

According to her, Isak Serfontein asked her what she was doing when he realised she had access to a source of money, and she then told him that she was stealing from Ferrodrill. He told her to continue doing it, she said.

She also told the court that their marriage was troubled and marred by emotional and physical abuse on her husband's part, and that she left him in March 2011, and divorced him in November 2011.

She further claimed that she continued to transfer money from Ferrodrill's account to Isak Serfontein's bank account after their divorce, because he had threatened her when she wanted to resign from the company in February 2011, when the fraud she was committing had not yet been detected, that he would expose her crimes to the company, and have all of the blame fall on her shoulders if she resigned and their source of money dried up.

She said he also made remarks which she interpreted as thinly veiled threats against her daughter and son, and she then continued with the fraud until she was caught in July 2012.

After splitting up, she and Isak Serfontein continued to share equally in the money she was stealing from Ferrodrill on a monthly basis, she said.

"He knew right away what I was doing," she stated. "He was in on the game. We were both involved."

She further claimed that she never had access to Isak Serfontein's bank account. Defence counsel Jan Wessels disputed that part of her testimony, telling her that according to his client, she was in control of his bank account.

The trial is continuing.

State advocate Constance Moyo is prosecuting.