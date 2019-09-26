Namibia: New Animal Welfare Bill On the Cards

The Ministry of Justice on Saturday launched a draft of the 2019 animal protection and welfare bill for countrywide public participation, prior to its tabling in parliament.

Speaking at the launch, minister of justice Sacky Shanghala said it is important to update the bill - which has not been amended since 1962 - to improve the country's animal welfare mechanisms.

The ministry is working alongside the Namibia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Annie's Animal Legal Fund on the project.

Shanghala said Namibia seeks to become a leader in animal protection and welfare, not only to improve the country's world-renowned animal welfare reputation, but also to focus on the welfare of other sectors of society.

"Some may ask, why waste time on animal welfare when there are people being abused, tortured and neglected? Globally, there is increased understanding that there is a link between animal and human violence," he noted.

He cited a study correlating animal abuse and violence against women and children, which reported that 61,5% of convicted animal abuse offenders had also committed an assault on women and children, 17% had committed sexual abuse, and 8% had arson convictions.

Shanghala was citing an Australian animal cruelty research project from 2002 which has been widely used as a point of reference for various countries when addressing animal protection and welfare regulations.

"This is a link that, when identified, can prevent the abuse of vulnerable victims," he added.

Although a similar study has not yet been done on the African continent, the minister believes it would yield the same results.

"Therefore, by focusing on animal welfare, I am also able to focus on the welfare of women and children who are abused in secret," he said.

The draft bill suggests enforcing stricter penalties for acts of animal cruelty.

The Animal Protection Amendment Act 71 of 1962 only issued penalties of up to R200, or a maximum jail term of six months for all offences of animal cruelty.

On the lower end, the new bill stipulates a fine of up N$10 000, a maximum jail term of five years, or both, for violations such as general maltreatment or abandonment of animals.

Offences of animal abuse, neglect, bodily alterations, disablements and removals, or setting traps - which includes laying out poisons - would carry a maximum fine of N$20 000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

Animal torture would attract a maximum fine of N$25 000, imprisonment for no more than 15 years, or both.

The offence with the highest penalty as per the draft bill is animal fighting.

Any person who causes, sponsors, arranges, holds, or encourages another person or animal to fight, menace or injure an animal for the purpose of sports, amusement, or pecuniary gain will face a maximum fine of N$ 200 000, a jail term not exceeding 15 years, or both.

Furthermore, the new bill also looks to broaden the definition of 'animal' to mean "any non-human, living creature."

Previously, the Animal Protection Act only extended to "a vertebrate, excluding a human", and did not apply to an animal still in its foetal or embryonic form, or mammals.

The draft bill, which came to fruition at the beginning of this year, has been approved in principle by Cabinet.

Shanghala said it has also been shared with the Office of the Attorney General, and the Law Reform and Development Committee for constitutional scrutiny.

In this second phase of public participation, the minister called on members of the public to participate in the drafting of the bill by sending written comments to the ministry by 21 October.

Shanghala added that he hopes to table the bill during 2019.

"The reason for the odd date is because the last day for tabling bills in parliament is 1 November, and I would like to table the bill this year still," he said.