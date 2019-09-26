Tanzania: Geita Gold Refinery Project Kicks Off

GEITA Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel has laid a foundation stone for the construction and installation of a state-of-theart gold refinery plant that has the capacity to increase purity of the precious metal to about 99.99 per cent.

Geita Gold Refinery Limited (G2R), is one of two firms that were licensed to refine gold in Dodoma and Geita regions after the screening of 30 companies that applied for the opportunity.

Launching MineExpo exhibition here last week, Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa said other four companies have been granted smelting licenses.

Before gracing the implementation of the project at a 3,500 square-metre plot located in Magogo, outside Geita town on Tuesday evening, RC Gabriel said the strategic project is important as the country gears towards attaining middle income economy.

"Geita is leading in production of gold in the country in all of our six district councils. Right now, there are 34 plants that process gold...but this plant is unique and will add up to the list of plants in Geita," said the RC.

Apart from boosting employment opportunity and revenues, Engineer Gabriel added that the presence of G2R plant in Geita will stimulate establishment of jewelries specialised firms.

He was optimistic that since gold will be refined in the country for about 99.99 per cent, more foreign currencies will be earned since small and medium miners will be able to access export markets directly.

The joyful RC guaranteed the firm reliable security and market and pushed his officials to fast-track necessary services, including water and electricity since the government will not entertain the any factor likely to delay the project.

Describing the project, the company director who identified herself as Mama Masasi said G2R's hi-tech is currently used in only one country in Africa, hence Tanzania will be the second country in the continent.

The latest statement issued by G2R revealed that the facility will also house an integrated bullion depository complete with a 50-ton UL certified Class-3 vault-the highest rating in the industrythat will be amongst the largest secure depositories on the continent.

The refinery, according to the statement, will also have an integrated minting with the ability to fabricate a variety of bullion grade products, including production of internationally recognised and marketed ingots like kilo-bars and 400 troy-ounce bars.

The Ministry of Minerals through the Mining Commission has since July 16, 2019 granted the company a Gold Refining Licence (RFL 001/2019), the 'Daily News' reported early this week.

The event was well attended by regional and Geita District leaders, financial institutions and other public institution representatives.