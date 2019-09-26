Tanzania: Geita Gold Refinery Project Kicks Off

26 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard in Geita

GEITA Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel has laid a foundation stone for the construction and installation of a state-of-theart gold refinery plant that has the capacity to increase purity of the precious metal to about 99.99 per cent.

Geita Gold Refinery Limited (G2R), is one of two firms that were licensed to refine gold in Dodoma and Geita regions after the screening of 30 companies that applied for the opportunity.

Launching MineExpo exhibition here last week, Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa said other four companies have been granted smelting licenses.

Before gracing the implementation of the project at a 3,500 square-metre plot located in Magogo, outside Geita town on Tuesday evening, RC Gabriel said the strategic project is important as the country gears towards attaining middle income economy.

"Geita is leading in production of gold in the country in all of our six district councils. Right now, there are 34 plants that process gold...but this plant is unique and will add up to the list of plants in Geita," said the RC.

Apart from boosting employment opportunity and revenues, Engineer Gabriel added that the presence of G2R plant in Geita will stimulate establishment of jewelries specialised firms.

He was optimistic that since gold will be refined in the country for about 99.99 per cent, more foreign currencies will be earned since small and medium miners will be able to access export markets directly.

The joyful RC guaranteed the firm reliable security and market and pushed his officials to fast-track necessary services, including water and electricity since the government will not entertain the any factor likely to delay the project.

Describing the project, the company director who identified herself as Mama Masasi said G2R's hi-tech is currently used in only one country in Africa, hence Tanzania will be the second country in the continent.

The latest statement issued by G2R revealed that the facility will also house an integrated bullion depository complete with a 50-ton UL certified Class-3 vault-the highest rating in the industrythat will be amongst the largest secure depositories on the continent.

The refinery, according to the statement, will also have an integrated minting with the ability to fabricate a variety of bullion grade products, including production of internationally recognised and marketed ingots like kilo-bars and 400 troy-ounce bars.

The Ministry of Minerals through the Mining Commission has since July 16, 2019 granted the company a Gold Refining Licence (RFL 001/2019), the 'Daily News' reported early this week.

The event was well attended by regional and Geita District leaders, financial institutions and other public institution representatives.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.