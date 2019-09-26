Tanzania: Corrupt, Hypocritical Commanders Should Have No Room in Police

HARDLY a week since President John Magufuli fired Malinyi District Commissioner (DC) and District Executive Director (DED), over hatred, Inspector General of Police (IG P), Simon Sirro has come with even appalling disclosure.

President Magufuli was last week compelled to quash the appointments of Malinyi DC Majura Mateko and his DED Mussa Mnyeti due to the district leaders' prolonged abhorrence, which impeded their service delivery to wananchi.

The DC and DED, instead of working together to fix a myriad of problems haunting Malinyi residents from whose taxes they get paid salaries, they opted to pursue their personal interests, ending up in q uarrels.

Unfortunately, their tiffs cost the job of their boss- Morogoro Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Kebwe Steven Kebwe- whom the head of state replaced with Loata Sanare.

The dismissal speaks volume of how President Magufuli discourages loathing in public offices. But, it seems animosity, vilification and sabotage have conq uered the law enforcers as well.

According to IG P Sirro, corruption, misconduct, hypocrisy and odium are rife within the police force! Some police commanders have allegedly gone to the extreme extent of faulting presidential appointments.

" Behind my back, some commanders are denouncing me as unfit for the job," Commander Sirro fumed before senior police officers' meeting in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

If IG P Sirro's complaint is anything to rely on, sweeping measures are inevitable to restore discipline in our officers in uniforms.

True, respect to authority is an onus for every employee- be in public or private sector- but soldiers, we had been made to believe, are specifically trained to obey all lawful orders without q uestioning.

No wander, we find q uestioning any appointment by the head of state as an extreme case of indiscipline.

The successes of the government spearheaded relentless war on corruption and misconduct in public offices rely to a large extent on effective police force.

Yes, Tanzanians are familiar with cases of junior police officers being implicated in corruption scandals and even fabrication of criminal charges against innocent individuals.

But, existence of corrupt, jealous and hypocritical commanders within the police force is indeed scaring.

Policing is a sensitive profession. The police are individuals on whom the country has entrusted the security of people and their property.

The country invests heavily on eq uipping them with weapons for effective performance of their duties because they are expected to fairly perform their duties.

Police commanders have not only to remain clean in performance of their duties but they have to be seen really guaranteeing security of people and their property- and that entails getting rid of corrupt, jealous and indiscipline police commanders