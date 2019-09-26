Tanzania: Simba Seek to Shatter Kagera Jinx

DEFENDING champions Simba w ill be looking to end their poor record against Kagera Sugar, when they face off in the Mainland Premier League at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba today.

It will be a tough call away for Simba as Kagera Sugar collected nine points from the past three league matches against the Reds.

Kagera Sugar beat Simba 1-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam at the close of 2017/2018 season.

In the 2018 /2019 season, Kagera Sugar chalked a 2-1 win over Simba in the first round encounter at the Kaitaba Stadium, before emerging with a 1-0 win at the National Stadium in the second round encounter.

Last time Simba won a league match against Kagera Sugar was in the first round encounter of the 2017/2018 season at Kaitaba Stadium, which they emerged with a 2-0 victory.

Going into the eagerly awaited encounter today, Kagera Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Maxime has boasted his team will upset Simba.

" My players are in top form. We are well prepared to play Simba. Football fans should turn up in thousands to cheer our team. We promise them to see a well-balanced match," he said.

Kagera Sugar dislodged Simba at the summit of the league table after beating Mbao FC at the CCM Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend.

Midfielder Awesu Awesu netted the solitary goal in the 38th minute to hand Head Coach Maxime his third straight victory away.

Kagera Sugar maintained their perfect start to the season, posting maximum nine points from as many matches.

Against Simba, it will be their first home match this season and for the host, this venue has always been a fortress whenever they face Simba.

This background is what promises a tough encounter today and the Msimbazi Reds side arrived in Bukoba yesterday morning in time for the battle.

Hundreds of Simba fans lined up the streets to welcome their team, waving red and white flags.

Simba SC Head Coach, Patrick Aussems told reporters that he was aware that the match will be tough, but assured fans that his team will emerge victorious.

Aussems charges received a major boost ahead of the match as key striker Meddie Kagere has shaken off the injury scare and will be available for the clash.

Initially, it was reported that Kagere, who was the last season top scorer with 23 goals had suffered a minor knock in training and was likely to miss the game against Kagera Sugar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, reports posted on the club's Facebook account had it that after undergoing scanning, it was revealed that the injury was minor and the player could feature in the game.

" Kagere will certainly be part of the match on Thursday (today) and this is good for us because we now have Wilker Da Silva also available after being out for almost two months," Aussems said.

Simba will continue to miss the services of skipper John Bocco, who is still recovering from injury.

They will also miss left wing back Gadiel Michael and creative attacking midfielder Clatous Chama who did not travel with the rest of the squad due to injuries.

Michael sustained injury when he was serving the national team, Taifa Stars last Sunday in African Nations Championships (CHAN) Cameroon 2020 qualifiers game against Sudan, whereas Chama sustained injury during the team's training session in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, Kagera Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General Marco Gaguti has tasked Kagera Sugar to lift the 2019/2020 Premier League title, promising to give them his full support.

The RC made this remarks when he made an impromptu visit at the club's training camp in Missenyi District on Wednesday afternoon.

" I will be on the forefront in supporting the club also appealing to Kagera residents to turn up in big numbers to support the team. We are looking forward with enthusiasm a good game and wish the Kagera side a win," he said amid applause.

The club's Vice- Chairman, Vicent Mtaki thanked the RC and Missenyi District Commissioner, Denice Mwila, for their tireless effort in supporting the team.