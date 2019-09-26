Tanzania: Ministry Explains Water Bill Complaints

26 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

INABILITY to read water meters, water wastage in households and leakages are among major sources of complaints against water bills, the House was informed here yesterday.

"Our findings indicate illiteracy in reading the meters. We need to educate our customers about the meters to minimise complaints along with asking them to use water wisely and stop any leakage," Deputy Minister for Water and Energy Juma Makungu Juma said.

Mr Juma said that the Water Authority has been improving its water supply along with installation of water meters, asking customers to pay their bills promptly and ensure there is no leakage in the piping system and taps.

Mr Ali Suleiman Ali (Kijitoupele), told the house that many people were complaining against water billing that their figures are not genuine, asking the water authority to review.

Mr Hamad Abdalla Rashid (Wawi), said residents in his constituency in Pemba including Vitongoji health centre have been facing critical water shortage in the past eight months, "What is the problem."

The deputy minister promised to follow-up to find out the cause of the water shortage in the constituency, but said there is a breakdown of 27 water boreholes/wells in various parts.

