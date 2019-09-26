Tanzania: Over 80,000 Students Approved to Join Various Univesities - Tcu

ABOUT 82,758 applicants for admission to 75 approved higher learning institutions have been confirmed by the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) to join different universities in the 2019/20 academic year.

TCU Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, said yesterday that they had by yesterday completed admissions for the past three phases of applications and opened a new window for the fourth phase.

According to him, students whose applications are yet to be accepted have another chance of applying for admission to their preferred universities between October 1 and 4, 2019.

"In the last three phases, about 96,338 students sent their applications to various higher learning institutions, whereas 82,758 students (equivalent to 85.9per cent), received admission, while 37,450 other students (equivalent to 45per cent), were admitted to more than one university.

Among those who received multiple admissions, Prof Kihampa said 33,453 students (about 89.3percent) had already confirmed their preferred universities, urging those who were yet to confirm to do so by September 30, 2019 to avoid any inconvenience.

After the three phases, TCU has been receiving requests from students who are yet to be admitted to universities as well as universities that still have programmes that need students to fill them," he noted.

Because of the applications from both parties, TCU decided to open phase IV of the applications expected to kick off on October 1-4, 2019.

"All applicants are reminded that all issues related to admission or confirmation of the preferred university should be directly communicated to respective universities and not to TCU," added Prof Kihampa.