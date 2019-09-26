Kenya: Questions Linger as Kenyatta Meets Somali President Ahead of Border Case

25 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia counterpart President Mohammed Farmaajo were forced to put aside their differences as they engaged in a famous handshake while attending the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

It remains unclear why State House, Nairobi has remained mum on the said meeting, and has not shared any communication or pictures of the same.

Somalia, however, announced that President Farmaajo met his Kenyan counterpart in US and agreed to normalise ties without any effect on maritime border case at International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

Kenya and Somalia are currently at loggerheads following a maritime dispute. Somalia sued Kenya at the ICJ, seeking to redraw the maritime boundary from the current eastwards flow from the land border south of Kiunga, to a diagonal flow.

If the court agrees with Somalia, Kenya could lose up to 100,000km2 of sea thought to contain huge amounts of hydrocarbons.

HOLD THEIR HANDS

The US meeting was facilitated by Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who stood between President Kenyatta and President Abdullahi and literally had to hold their hand.

The three Head of States smiled as the moment was captured on camera by members of the press.

Watch the short video below.

President Uhuru & President @M_Farmaajo meet in New York amidst growing rift btw the 2 countries due to maritime border dispute.

Meeting Facilitated by #Egypt's Al-SISI current pre of the #AU,both presidents agreed to restore good relations btw the 2 countries #Somalia #Kenya pic.twitter.com/VznFNDgtBE

-- Radio Dalsan (@DalsanFM) September 25, 2019

