Kenya: Detectives Find Fake U.S.1 Million, Gold Bars After Raiding Plan 254 Club in Kilimani

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have raided Plan 254 Club in Kilimani, Nairobi and confiscated fake US dollars amounting to 1 million plus 147 fake gold bars hidden in a safe.

They have also arrested a number of suspects including flamboyant personality Stephen Mark Oduk and taken him for questioning over obtaining money with false pretense.

Mr Oduk who also goes by the alias Lucas Mbadi has a number of cases in court related with dealing with fake gold and money laundering.

In May, he was part of 16 men who were arrested at a house in Kilimani that had fake gold bars and other contraband.

Eight cars of different makes, including Subaru, Mercedes Benz and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, were also impounded during the raid which was led by Kilimani Police Station DCIO, Fatma Hadi.

After being arrested, Mr Oduk failed to to provide an identity card and only told the officers that his name was Stephen Mark.

In yet another case on October 15, 2013, Mr Oduk who was dressed in police uniform, was part of a gang in Nairobi that kidnapped two children of Indian origin: Ahwal Kaul Mahjan and Abhita Kaur Mahjan.

He was in a group of other five men who included a police officer who had been interdicted from the service for being part of a gang that stole millions from an ATM machine in Nairobi.