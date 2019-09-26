Somalia: Several Killed in Al-Shabab Attack On Jubaland Army Base

More reports are coming out of heavy fighting between the Jubbaland and Al-Shabaab forces in the area of Abdalla Biroole in Lower Juba region. The fighting came after Al-Shabaab attack on a military base in the village, resulting in unknown casualties of deaths and injuries.

Al-Shabaab claimed to have killed three Jubbaland troopers during the gun battle in which both sides used PKM and AK-47 rifles. There are no comments from Jubbaland security officials on the attack.

Al-Shabab has been fighting Somali government and African Union troops for control of southern Somalia in recent years.