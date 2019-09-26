Cameroon: As Dialogue Draws Near - Senate Bureau Fine-Tunes Proposals

The First Vice President of the House, Aboubakary Abdoulaye chaired the meeting held on September 25, 2019.

Senators meeting on September 25, 2019 have harmonised proposals for the smooth organisation of the major national dialogue and certain measures to be considered by organisers for the country to get out of the current quagmire in the two English speaking regions. Chaired by the First Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye, the lawmakers noted that the announced dialogue convened by the President of the Republic in his speech on September 10, 2019 aims at having a return to peace, economic stability and the regain of normal activities in the troubled regions. They equally stated their proposals fall within the framework of contributing to the consolidation of solidarity, social cohesion and integration amongst citizens in the country. Some of the proposals highlighted by the Senators which will be handed over to the Prime Minister, Head of Government include improving the educational and judicial systems in Cameroon, accelerating the process of decentralisation and promoting the bilingual as well as the cultural identities of the different regions of Cameroon. Speaking to the press after the deliberations, Senator Nfor Tabetando said their proposals are realistic taking into consideration the socio-political context of the country. Noting that they are the people's representatives and therefore regularly touch base with the population, they acknowledged having an understanding of the actual situation and will therefore present the necessary facts to the Prime Minister. They all expressed their wish to see a return to normalcy in the North West and South West Regions, decrying the untold suffering which has been inflicted on the population. It should be noted that several senators have individually and collectively visited internally displaced persons and offered them some assistance.