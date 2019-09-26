Cameroon: Major National Dialogue - Peace Groups Plead for Amnesty

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on September 25, 2019 morning received the joint delegation of peace groups and other delegations later on.

Delegations of the North West, South West Peace Movement for Cessation of Violence and the Global Peace Initiative Promoters Foundation, all working for the return to peace and normalcy in the restive North West and South West Regions, in a joint session on September 25, 2019 presented their proposals to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute to be exploited during Major National Dialogue slated for next week. The two delegations converged in their proposals that people imprisoned and in detention in connection with the crisis in the North West and South West Regions be granted either presidential pardon or amnesty. They also all proposed the reconstruction of the devastated regions. Speaking for the North West, South West Peace Movement for Cessation of Violence, Barrister Henry Ngale Monono urged the government to create a Peace and Reconciliation Committee to enable Cameroonians bury the hatchets of conflict and reconcile among themselves. He also proposed the setting up of a body that will follow up the implementation of the dialogue decisions. The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Peace Initiative Promoters Foundation, Prince Nasako Daniel Molondo on his part told the press that the foundation proposed that all official documents be in Cameroon's two official languages that are English and French. They proposed that the people they pray the President of the Republic to grant amnesty to should apologise and take commitments never to indulge in any criminal actions. The foundation also stands for a special consideration to Internally Displaced Persons from the two regions to enable them rebuild their lives. The National Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee, Fai Yengo Francis said they gave the Prime Minister a "few hints about what we observe during our exchanges on the field with the people, in the DDR Centres with the fighters and even with the defence and security forces." He added that, "We simply briefed him that there should more vigilance this period because one can never know what our detractors are thinking about. All the proposals that we made are gathered round being careful, vigilant and ready for the dialogue till it ends." The delegation of the Cameroon Film Industry led by its Board Chair, Mbeaoh Alexander said they presented how the crisis has affected the country as a whole and the film sector in particular, difficulties they encounter on the field in terms of production and marketing. As to the way forward in solving the crisis, he said, "Cameroon film industry joined those who think that an accountable representative form of government specifically a federal form of government will be the way forward. "It will be primordial that everybody comes on board including those who are in the bushes and in jail," he said.