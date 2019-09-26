Ghana: KPMG Admits New Partner

The partners and staff of KPMG have congratulated Kwame Sarpong Barnieh on his admission to the partnership with effect from October 1,2019.

Ka Certified Global Management Accountant with the Internal Audit, Risk and Compliance Unit (Advisory Unit) of KPMG in Ghana.

Kwame has over 18 years' experience working across various dimensions of Internal Audit (IA), Risk Assessment & Management, Governance, and Compliance Review.

He works with clients in diverse industries to understand their business environments to generate sustainable returns through the assessment, design and implementation of enterprise risk management, governance, compliance, internal controls and internal audit frameworks.

As a lead facilitator for KPMG's external training programmes, he designs and facilitates training programmes across various disciplines. Kwame holds an Executive MBA from the Penn State University - Smeal School of Business and an undergraduate degree in Business Administration (Accounting) from Temple University - Fox School of Business and Management.

He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).