Ghana: ECG to Diversify Business Operations to include Provision of Telecom Services

26 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is diversifying its business operations to include provision of telecommunication services to customers.

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Boakye-Appiah, said the company was leveraging on its network assets to deploy fibre and partner with other telecommunication companies to provide data, internet and other related services to Ghanaians.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the 2019 Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Africon Conference in Accra yesterday, he stated that currently, feasibility on the re-use of ECG's power infrastructure assets to establish the utility telecommunication business was underway, after which a blueprint would be developed for the project.

He said the move was in support of government's digitalisation agenda.

The three-day event which brought together more than 400 participants from across the globe to discuss advancing engineering and technology for the benefit of humanity was under the theme "Powering African's sustainable energy for all: The role of ICT and Engineering."

It would focus on various fields including power and energy systems, engineering and technology for development, electrical and electronic systems, communication networks, cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) and computational intelligence.

Mr Boakye-Appiah noted that the ECG was leveraging on its experience and knowledge in electricity distribution sector to provide consultancy services in energy support and allied services.

The ECG Training School was also being repositioned as a centre for training in electricity distribution and renewable energy in the West Africa sub-region in addition to the company's defined roles in the concessionaire transaction agreement, he added.

He reiterated the importance of sustainable energy in furthering development of Africa and called on the private sector to make available the needed investments in sustainable energy resources to power the continent.

"Sustainable energy delivery in Africa is not an option. Sustainable energy is key to the technological, social and economic development of the continent. We need a convergence of varied interests and backgrounds to provide enduring solutions to pursue the path of sustainable energy," the Managing Director added.

Dr George Eduful, chairman of IEEE Ghana Section, said the conference provides the platform for scientists and engineers to share solutions to engineering and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) challenges as well as identify sustainable energy trends to support the efforts by countries to improve lives.

"It is all about sharing ideas and tested solutions by various scientists and engineers. We discuss these solutions and how it can help individual countries in the area of ICT and engineering," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
ICT
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.