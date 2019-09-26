Ghana: World Teachers Day, Gnat week Celebrations Launched

26 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has urged government to create a congenial atmosphere in all public schools to enable young teachers showcase their talents.

"Our frequent interaction with young teachers has brought to light the fact that they seek more frequent feedback on their teaching than their veteran colleagues. This therefore places the responsibility on heads of educational institutions to make this possible in order to get the optimum output from the young teacher."

The national president of GNAT, Ms Philippa Larsen made the call in Accra yesterday during the launch of the GNAT Week and World Teachers Day (WTD) celebrations.

Activities lined up for the programme slated for October 5 at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi include, cleanup exercises, games, donations to children homes and prisons and quiz competitions.

According to Ms Larsen, this year's celebration focused on appreciating teachers, adding that putting in place appropriate measures to ensure a continuity of the "noble profession" of teaching was very important since no one could exist in this world without knowledge.

She stated that every year, her outfit, as part of the WTD celebration, assisted 50 needy school children in the host region with the provision of school attire, school bags, canvas boots, textbooks and stationery to serve as motivation for schooling.

In addition to assisting the needy pupils, GNAT, she said, had decided to renovate the deplorable classroom block of the Odoyefe D/A Primary School near Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region to enhance teaching and learning.

"Year by year, GNAT does this to show our continual commitment to promoting an atmosphere conducive for sound academic work," Ms Larsen added.

Touching on the challenges of the Human Resource Management Information System (HRIM) implementation, she expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his timely intervention in the problems which generated agitations among employees of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

She however called on the Controller and Accountant General's Department and the GES to ensure that the categories of arrears owed teachers were paid before the end of November.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.