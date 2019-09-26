Ghana: World Teachers Day, Gnat week Celebrations Launched

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has urged government to create a congenial atmosphere in all public schools to enable young teachers showcase their talents.

"Our frequent interaction with young teachers has brought to light the fact that they seek more frequent feedback on their teaching than their veteran colleagues. This therefore places the responsibility on heads of educational institutions to make this possible in order to get the optimum output from the young teacher."

The national president of GNAT, Ms Philippa Larsen made the call in Accra yesterday during the launch of the GNAT Week and World Teachers Day (WTD) celebrations.

Activities lined up for the programme slated for October 5 at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi include, cleanup exercises, games, donations to children homes and prisons and quiz competitions.

According to Ms Larsen, this year's celebration focused on appreciating teachers, adding that putting in place appropriate measures to ensure a continuity of the "noble profession" of teaching was very important since no one could exist in this world without knowledge.

She stated that every year, her outfit, as part of the WTD celebration, assisted 50 needy school children in the host region with the provision of school attire, school bags, canvas boots, textbooks and stationery to serve as motivation for schooling.

In addition to assisting the needy pupils, GNAT, she said, had decided to renovate the deplorable classroom block of the Odoyefe D/A Primary School near Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region to enhance teaching and learning.

"Year by year, GNAT does this to show our continual commitment to promoting an atmosphere conducive for sound academic work," Ms Larsen added.

Touching on the challenges of the Human Resource Management Information System (HRIM) implementation, she expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his timely intervention in the problems which generated agitations among employees of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

She however called on the Controller and Accountant General's Department and the GES to ensure that the categories of arrears owed teachers were paid before the end of November.