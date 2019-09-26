Ghana: Makola Traders Laud Vodafone for Digital Skills Training

26 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Over 100 traders and business owners at Makola in Accra have lauded telecom giant, Vodafone Ghana for organising the second edition of its unique capacity-building programme at Knutsford University to equip them with business and digital skills.

The programme, which was one of the highlights of Vodafone's SME month, took participants through best business practices, including capital management and effective inventory management.

Participants were also empowered with tools that will digitally transform their operations across all levels.

Speaking on the initiative, Comfort Nyarko, a participant described the programme as a game-changer in terms of boosting her business skills.

She said, "Vodafone Ghana has introduced a great initiative. We are grateful to them for equipping us with much needed and life-long knowledge on entrepreneurship. The programme has been very helpful. I have learnt a lot to help my business.

"They made digital skills learning easier. We were given the opportunity to ask questions on Vodafone Cash, mobility solutions, apps, online tools, among others, that will take our businesses to the next level. We are even more grateful that the programme was delivered in a local language. We look forward to experiencing an exciting future with them," she said.

Commenting on the initiative, Alfred Nkrow, Acting Head of Vodafone Business said "Our commitment to seeing SMEs succeed is undeniable. Besides the bespoke products we offer to enable them improve their productivity and agility, we have introduced a number of initiatives that continue to build their capacity, whilst connecting them to the digital eco-system for investment opportunities and partnerships."

Vodafone Ghana dedicated the month of September to the growth and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by introducing initiatives to enhance their activities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.