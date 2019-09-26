Ghana: Makola Traders Laud Vodafone for Digital Skills Training

Over 100 traders and business owners at Makola in Accra have lauded telecom giant, Vodafone Ghana for organising the second edition of its unique capacity-building programme at Knutsford University to equip them with business and digital skills.

The programme, which was one of the highlights of Vodafone's SME month, took participants through best business practices, including capital management and effective inventory management.

Participants were also empowered with tools that will digitally transform their operations across all levels.

Speaking on the initiative, Comfort Nyarko, a participant described the programme as a game-changer in terms of boosting her business skills.

She said, "Vodafone Ghana has introduced a great initiative. We are grateful to them for equipping us with much needed and life-long knowledge on entrepreneurship. The programme has been very helpful. I have learnt a lot to help my business.

"They made digital skills learning easier. We were given the opportunity to ask questions on Vodafone Cash, mobility solutions, apps, online tools, among others, that will take our businesses to the next level. We are even more grateful that the programme was delivered in a local language. We look forward to experiencing an exciting future with them," she said.

Commenting on the initiative, Alfred Nkrow, Acting Head of Vodafone Business said "Our commitment to seeing SMEs succeed is undeniable. Besides the bespoke products we offer to enable them improve their productivity and agility, we have introduced a number of initiatives that continue to build their capacity, whilst connecting them to the digital eco-system for investment opportunities and partnerships."

Vodafone Ghana dedicated the month of September to the growth and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by introducing initiatives to enhance their activities.