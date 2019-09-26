Ghana: 27 to Be Honoured At 2019 WISA Awards

The third Women in Sports Association (WISA) Awards will come off at the handball court of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

According to Madam Gloria Commodore, leader of the group, all was set for the main programme after a successful launch, and has thanked Ghandour Cosmetics and Omy TV for supporting the event.

In all, 27 female personalities cutting across athletes and media that excelled would be honoured.

The event will also bestow awards on six teams that performed creditably in the year under review.

She said this year's awards coincide with the fifth anniversary of WISA and would be celebrated with an anniversary cake.

She also commended Indomie and Sky Mineral Water for coming on board to encourage women and girls who engage in sports.

According to Madam Commodore, there would be an eye screening exercise on the day by the Glaucoma Society of Ghana and urged participants and members of the public to take advantage to check their eyes.

She has also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president Ben Nunoo Mensah, SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah, Mrs Joyce Mahama, president of the Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Mr J. Ali, the Marketing Manager of Ghandour Cosmetics and the Die Hard Supporters Union for their regular support to WISA.

She appealed to women organisations to support WISA to make the future for women in sports bright.

Meanwhile HSTV has also declared its support for WISA activities and will partner the association in promoting this year's awards.