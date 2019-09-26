Ghana: Graceland International School Marks Silver Jubilee

26 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Allia Noshie

Graceland International School in Accra on Saturday celebrated its 25th anniversary on the theme, 'Journeying through the child's education with passion.'

The colourful ceremony was climaxed with choreography and poem recitals from the students.

Present at the event were the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South, Mr Ahmed Arthur, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, parents and teachers as well as present and old students of the school.

Mrs Stella N.A Dartey, headmistress of the school, said the school since its inception in September 1994 had strived to bring out successful students.

"Graceland will continue to give its students first class education using the most appropriate mechanism," she noted.

She said her outfit would ensure to implement the new educational policy as outlined by the Ghana Education Service (GES), saying, "We assure the official who carry out monitoring and supervision that they would be happy with our implementation."

Mrs Dartey announced that the school would soon begin training students on Information Technology and Vocational training to equip students in the technical and vocation sector.

Commending parents for their efforts towards achieving academic excellence in the school, she charged them to ensure to follow closely the academic performance of their wards.

Mr Arthur, on his part, urged parents and guardians to encourage their wards to take up training programmes in the technical and vocational skills in addition to their academic work.

This he said would better prepare students for the job market as skill development would help in job creation and employment.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.