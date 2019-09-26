Ghana: Graceland International School Marks Silver Jubilee

Graceland International School in Accra on Saturday celebrated its 25th anniversary on the theme, 'Journeying through the child's education with passion.'

The colourful ceremony was climaxed with choreography and poem recitals from the students.

Present at the event were the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South, Mr Ahmed Arthur, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, parents and teachers as well as present and old students of the school.

Mrs Stella N.A Dartey, headmistress of the school, said the school since its inception in September 1994 had strived to bring out successful students.

"Graceland will continue to give its students first class education using the most appropriate mechanism," she noted.

She said her outfit would ensure to implement the new educational policy as outlined by the Ghana Education Service (GES), saying, "We assure the official who carry out monitoring and supervision that they would be happy with our implementation."

Mrs Dartey announced that the school would soon begin training students on Information Technology and Vocational training to equip students in the technical and vocation sector.

Commending parents for their efforts towards achieving academic excellence in the school, she charged them to ensure to follow closely the academic performance of their wards.

Mr Arthur, on his part, urged parents and guardians to encourage their wards to take up training programmes in the technical and vocational skills in addition to their academic work.

This he said would better prepare students for the job market as skill development would help in job creation and employment.