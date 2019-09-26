West Africa: Kotoko Coach Targets Win in Etoile Du Sahel Clash

26 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Asante Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen says the team is targeting a win over Etoile du Sahel in the second leg of their CAF Champions League clash.

The Porcupine Warriors beat the two-time African champions 2-0 in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"I always go into matches with the intention to win; that's our goal now, we want to go to Tunisia to win," he told Oyerepa FM.

"We will try to win the match. There's no injury now apart from those sidelined before we started the competition like Maxwell Baakoh."

The Norwegian tactician is poised to lead the record Ghana Premier League champions to the group stages of the competition.

Kotoko have already eliminated Kano Pillars from the competition and an aggregate win will see them progress to the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Kotoko midfield kingpin, Justice Blay has called on fans of the club to be patient with Ugandan attacker, George Abege.

The lanky attacker has come under constant criticisms following his barren run for the club since joining in the summer from Kenyan outfit Kariobangi Sharks.

Abege has been a regular for Coach Kjetil Zachariassen with Justice Blay claiming the attacker is more tactical to the team and plays a key role for the club.

"Abege is hardworking, very forceful and tactical," Blay told Oyerepa FM. "He makes sure our work in the midfield is easy," he added.

"Our supporters should be patient with him, I know he will start scoring soon."

The Porcupine Warriors are enjoying a good run in the CAF Champions League after eliminating Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the first round.

The Kumasi based outfit hold a 2-0 lead in the second round against Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel, with the second leg set for this weekend in Tunis.

