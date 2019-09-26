Ghana: 181 Police Recruits Pass-Out in Accra

A total of 181recruits including 139 females yesterday passed out at National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra.

The recruits who were trained for six months were taken through subjects such as service instruction, criminal law, criminal procedure, law of evidence, criminal investigations, practical police duties, defence and safety skills and map reading, community policing, musketry and shooting, foot and arms drill and physical training.

The acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh who was the reviewing officer in his address said the Ghana Police Service (GPS) continues to suffer bad press and public condemnation due to unprofessional and unethical conduct of some personnel.

He said the Police Administration would continue to adopt and implement policies to reverse this negative public image, he added.

The IGP reminded the recruits to demonstrate integrity, civility, decorum, professionalism and respect for dignity and fundamental human rights to win the support and confidence of the citizenry.

"Avoid any form of abuse of power, extortion and unethical conduct which has the tendency to adversely affect the career you have chosen, you need to adopt positive attitudes and put in a lot of sacrifice, hard work and dedication to project the image of the Ghana Police Service," he added.

He said crime has become sophiscated as a result of increasing population with competing demand, emergence of information Communication Technology, formation of transnational criminal network, and youth unemployment among others.

The IGP called for the support of the public in crime prevention, stating that effective crime management is anchored on the principle of shared responsibilities between the police and the public.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh commended government for retooling the Service with both human and material resources and urged other stakeholders to come on board and support government to equip the police.

He commended the commanding officer of the National Police Training School, ACP Ernest Akrasi Mensah and staff for their dedication to work.

The overall best recruit and best in academics award went to Theresa Sarfo-Bonsu.

Best in drill went to Ama Boatemaa, best in marksman was awarded to Philomena Quansah and best in conduct was presented to Cecilia Acheampong.

Police woman recruit Gladys Acheampomaa received award for best in child friendly policing and Clement Amoah was awarded best in physical training.