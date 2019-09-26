Zimbabwe: Takura, Tammy Headline the Mighty Zambezi Bonfire

26 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular hip-hop chanter, Takura and rising contemporary musician, Tamy Moyo will headline the first edition of Zambezi lager's big fire event which is slated for this Saturday at Donnybrook Park in the capital.

Themed, The Mighty Zambezi Bonfire, the festival will have consumers of "Zimbabwe's own lager" witness the lighting of the first massive bonfire under the beautiful night sky. The bonfire will also be illuminated by the Super New Moon which dawns on the same night.

In a statement released by organisers of the event, Delta Beverages, The Mighty Zambezi Bonfire is looking to familiarise Zambezi lager consumers with outdoor lifestyle.

"Bonfire nights are a well-known outdoor trend that resonates very well with Zambezi Lager's proposition on providing the most idyllic relaxation in Zimbabwe's great outdoors. As Zambezi Lager stages its first one, we are calling on all Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers and support the event.

"We want our consumers to embrace the outdoor lifestyle, share stories around a huge bonfire as they enjoy Zimbabwe's own

lager with their friends. We will amplify this by using the Zambezi Lager hashtag #zimbabwesownbonfire which we encourage everyone to share on all their social media platforms before, during and after the event," said Delta.

Djembe Monks and The Movement bands will also serenade music lovers while DJ Storm, Reverb 7, DJ Naida among a host of top Zimbabwean disk jockeys have been roped in to help to make the day a memorable one.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

