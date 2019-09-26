South Africa: Mahikeng Police Investigate Murder, Attempted Murder and Inquest Cases

26 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemns an incident in which a three-year-old boy was found dead, while his seven-year-old brother was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, 25 September 2019, at about 12:30, police were summoned to a house in Bokone village, outside Mahikeng, where the body of a three-year-old boy was found in a pool of blood. Furthermore, his seven-year-old brother was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. The seven-year-old is reported to be in a stable condition. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the children's stepfather allegedly stabbed them and fled the scene in a brown Honda Ballade.

Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt. However, the alleged perpetrator's vehicle was found parked under a tree at approximately 07:00 today in Moletsamongwe village outside Mahikeng. It was at that point that the body of the 33-year-old alleged perpetrator was found inside the vehicle. No foul play is suspected at this stage regarding the alleged perpetrator's death.

The Provincial Commissioner expressed her shock about the incident and said that the police, working together with communities through various structures including Community Police Forum (CPF), will ensure that women and children are protected. She urged the public to speak out against women and children abuse.

