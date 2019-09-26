South Africa: Kokstad Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Rape

press release

Kokstad Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old child. He was sentenced yesterday, 25 September 2019 after the court heard how he raped the victim in 2017.

On 15 June 2017 during the day, it is alleged that the child was sent to a nearby tuckshop in Kokstad. While she was at the shop, she was approached by the accused who is her neighbour who took her to his room where she was raped. He further threatened her with a knife that she must not tell anyone about the incident.

A case of rape was later opened at Kokstad police station for further investigation. Through hard work by detectives, the accused was immediately arrested and charged with rape. He appeared in court several times where he was found guilty.