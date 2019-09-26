South Africa: Drugs Seized From Suspects

26 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Provincial Drug and Firearm Task Team assisted by Provincial Trio Task Team conducted operations in Havenside drive in Chatsworth. While the police officers were approaching the identified premises, they allegedly searched a man who was suspected to be connected with the identified premises. He was found in possession of 2100 capsules of heroin in his possession. He was arrested and charged with possession of drugs. Drugs to the street value of R63 000 was seized and will be taken for further investigation. The police officers proceeded to an identified premises armed with a search warrant where it was searched. A case of possession of drugs was opened at Bayview police station where the suspect was charged.

In other operations at Pietermaritzburg, the Motorbike Unit was patrolling in their policing precinct when they followed up information about drugs. The police officers proceeded to the identified place where they arrested a man who was found in possession of 400 straws of heroin. The suspect (35) will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today.

In Osizweni policing precinct, three suspects aged between 21 and 29 were arrested for possession of drugs. They were found in possession of Mandrax by Osizweni police officers. The arrested suspects are due to appear today in the Madadeni Magistrate's Court.

