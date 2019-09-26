Africa: Royal Tour - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Arrive Sunday in Malawi

The Royal Highness, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is expected to arrive in Malawi on Sunday for his maiden official visit to the Warm Heart of Africa where he is expected to perform a number of official duties and have a meeting with President Peter Mutharika.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Megan, are on a 10-day tour to Africa which will see them visit the Republic of South Africa, Angola, Botswana and Malawi.

The tour is expected to demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action. However, the Duchess will not visit Malawi.

According to a Statement from the Communications Secretary, his first engagement on the day of arrival will be a visit to Nalikule College of Education.

While there, he will interact with a network of young women who are supported to attend and complete secondary school with the help of UK Aid bursaries through the Campaign for Female Education Project.

"The Duke will see the impact of UK investments to ensure that girls obtain at least 12 years of quality education.

"The project is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust of which the Duke is President and the Duchess Vice-President," reads the statement.

According to the statement, Prince Harry is supposed to have an audience with President Peter Mutharika and later have a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner.

"The reception will highlight our common links and strengthen the meaningful, modern partnership between the UK and Malawi," says the statement.

Prince Harry, who is well known for his love for Africa, its people, culture and conservation of wildlife, will during his tour, meet African partners committed to tackling conservation issues in Botswana and Malawi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Malawi amongst other places, he is expected to visit Liwonde National Park and meet a British Military unit in Malawi which is working alongside the local rangers to help combat the threat of illegal wildlife trade.

He will also witness an anti-poaching demonstration exercise conducted jointly by local rangers and the UK military deployed on Operation CORDED at Liwonde National Park Headquarters.

Prince Harry, who is also President of African Parks and Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana, will pay tribute to a British Soldier who lost his life in his line of duty in Malawi.

"The Duke will pay tribute at the memorial site of Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards who lost his life in May, 2019 on a joint anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers.

"Guardsman Talbot shared The Duke's passion for the role of the British Military working in partnership with local rangers to protect endangered species," reads part of the communication.

On Tuesday, the Duke will travel to Mauwa Health Centre where projects like Pharmacy in a Box and Youth Reproductive Health Outreach Programme are being implemented.

"Through this project, the UK and US have supported the introduction of solar-powered storage units to provide life-saving medicines where they are most needed.

"The Duke will tour Mauwa Health Centre and then depart Malawi for South Africa," reads the statement.