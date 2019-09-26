South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested and Firearm Recovered - Port Elizabeth

26 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Being alert at all times and staying focused when on duty is certain to create nervousness among criminals.

It is alleged that on Wednesday afternoon, 25 September 2019 at about 16:40 while members from Mount Road Crime Prevention were busy with patrols in the Deal Party area they noticed a white Toyota Avanza with four occupants driving passed them. The members were aware of a Toyota Avanza, implicated in various crimes and became suspicious when this particular vehicle had no registration plates at the rear of the vehicle.

The members immediately made a U-turn and followed the vehicle. When the suspects noticed that they were being followed, they accelerated thus resulting in a high-speed chase. Failing to heed to several warnings to stop, the police fired at their tyres in an attempt to stop them. The vehicle halted in Sturrock Street in Deal Party. Three suspects were arrested and a 9mm firearm (no serial number) was found at the back of the vehicle.

The suspects aged 18 and 19 years old were detained on charges of Illegal Possession of firearm and ammunition. Detectives are busy investigating possible links to robbery cases reported in the Metro. The fourth suspect managed to evade arrest. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

The members were commended for their good work and for successfully foiling another crime from taking place.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

