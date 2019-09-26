South Africa: Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Hunting

26 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 28-year-old man is expected to appear before to the Upington Magistrate's Court, on Thursday, 26 September 2019 on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, 24 September at approximately 20:45, after the police searched his vehicle and found him in possession of hunting rifle without a licence. He failed to produce a license to possess a firearm upon police request.

Further police investigation revealed that the hunting rifle, found in possession of the suspect, has been reported stolen during a burglary in Kuruman. Subsequent to confiscation of the hunting rifle, police gathered information that the suspect together with his two accomplices were in the area busy with illegal hunting.

Carcasses of the wild animals, which are suspected to be shot and killed by the suspect, were also confiscated. The suspects are facing an additional charge of illegal hunting.

The Acting Cluster Commander of ZF Mgcawu, Brigadier Besnaar applauded members for being vigilance and successfully apprehending the suspects.

