South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Murder of Elderly Bluff Woman

26 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A joint operation by multidisciplinary law enforcement agencies including Brighton Beach police made a breakthrough when they arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in the killing of an elderly woman at Bluff, Brighton Beach in Durban. The arrested suspects aged between 32 and 42 are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, 27 September 2019 facing charges of murder and robbery.

It is alleged that the tenants of an elderly woman (77) saw suspicious activities in the yard as from 18 September 2019. The suspects were seen loading goods belonging to the victim. After the suspects left the premises, the victim was never seen again by the tenants which made them more worried. On 24 September 2019 the body of the elderly woman was found in the laundry room in the house at Bluff, Brighton Beach. A case of murder and robbery was opened at Brighton Beach police station for further investigation. Through hard work, the police officers traced and arrested the suspects.

