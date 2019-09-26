South Africa: Cape Town Traffic Officers Attacked At Petrol Station By Group Who Arrived in 6 Taxis

26 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

People in six taxis attacked the car of two traffic officers at a busy filling station on Koeberg Road in Cape Town on Thursday, City traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said.

It was the second attack by a taxi driver on traffic officers in a week.

"The officers had stopped at a garage in Koeberg Road, when the suspects pulled up in the vehicles that had the number plates removed," he said.

"They started attacking the patrol car, damaging the bonnet, door and mirror. The officer in the vehicle was unharmed.

"The attackers then tried to get to his colleague inside the shop, but the staff locked the door, and the suspects then damaged the door trying to get in."

A group of between 20 to 30 children had also been stoning vehicles at Freedom Way, with injuries reported, as well as damage to several cars.

Coleman said access to Freedom Way, past the Caltex garage, and Omuramba Road from Racecourse Road had been closed earlier, with access to Joe Slovo initially closed, but later reopened.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said that earlier, on nearby Potsdam Road, about 60 people had gathered in the street in Dunoon, a few kilometres up from Koeberg Road, and burnt tyres on the road, in what appears to be an unrelated protest.

That situation has been stabilised.

Coleman said the people who attacked the traffic officer's vehicle had run away afterwards.

The City's traffic service plans to lay charges with the police and get video footage, in the hopes of identifying the attackers.

He said that this was the second such attack in the area in the space of a week.

Last Thursday, just before 17:00, two traffic officers were attacked by a taxi driver during an operation in the area.

It is not clear yet whether there is any link between these incidents and the shooting of a man at about 07:30 at E38 Ekuphumleni informal settlement in Dunoon.

Malo said that a 25-year-old man had been found shot at his business in Dunoon. He later died at a medical facility due to his injuries.

Three men had entered his shop and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, three cellphones and tobacco, according to police.

They ran away after the shooting. Police are investigating.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.