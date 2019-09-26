South Africa: Cops Probe Whether Cape Town Dad Shot Wife, Sons Before Turning Gun On Himself

26 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Police have said they are probing whether a 36-year-old man shot his family dead in their Bardale Village home in Mfuleni, Cape Town, before turning the gun on himself on Thursday morning.

The bodies of the man, his 35-year-old wife and two sons, aged 12 and eight, were found in their home. Each had a gunshot wound.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said it was suspected that the man may have shot his family and then turned the gun on himself.

Traut said as a consequence of their preliminary suspicion, they opened three murder cases and a death inquest.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

