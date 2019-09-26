Mozambique/Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Arrive in Mozambique

26 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

FC Platinum touched down at Beira International Airport in Mozambique at exactly 947am ahead of their Total Caf Champions League second leg match against UD Songo on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean champions carry a 1-0 lead from the first leg which was played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo two weeks ago. After landing from their chartered flight, the team went through immigration formalities which last for about 30 minutes before being driven away to their hotel, a few kilometres from the airport.

"We will have a loosening session after settling down and having lunch," said interim coach Lizwe Sweswe.

Pure Platinum Play need to avoid a two goal defeat for them to go straight into the group stages of the tournament but a chat with some of the players presented a team confident of even getting a straight win here, come Saturday.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.