Namibia: Visa On Arrival Pilot Project Set to Boost Tourism and Economic Growth

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration this week officially launched a pilot visa on arrival for 47 countries to boost tourism and economic growth..

The pilot project will be implemented on Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay International Airport, Katima Mulilo border post and eventually on all ports of entry.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Frans Kapofi said the countries that will now have visa on arrival while coming to Namibia include 27 African countries and 20 more from other parts of the world.

"The decision by Namibia to implement a visa on arrival is in line with African Union drive to promote a visa free Africa as well part of Namibia to improve the economy through tourism," he said.

Namibia Airports Company Chairman Dr. Leake Hangala on occasion of the launch said not only will the pilot project modernize the visa system of our country, but it will definitely increase efficiency, promote tourism and economic growth.

"More so, new opportunities will be unlocked to our key stakeholders in the aviation industry and beyond. Similarly, this initiative will make Namibia a destination of choice, attract skills and facilitating increased trade and investment to position Namibia as the logistic hub," he added.

Visitors that will benefit from the new initiative include visitors, visitors coming to attend workshops, medical visits, as well as friendship and family visits.

Visitors will be able to submit their visa application at the point of arrival and get approval and pay within a short period of time as compared to the past when certain nationalities had to apply from their home countries, Kapofi added.

Caption: The pilot project will be implemented on Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay International Airport, Katima Mulilo border post and eventually on all ports of entry.. (photo by Ministry of Home Affairs).