Uganda: Police Arrest 12 FDC Supporters in Hoima

26 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ivan Ssenabulya

Police in Hoima District have arrested 12 supporters of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party over voter bribery.

The Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza, said that these were arrested on Wednesday night from different parts of the district where they were allegedly bribing voters and threatening to cause chaos in today's woman MP by-election.

"They were engaging in criminal activities which we could not allow. We have preferred charges of voter bribery against them," said Mr Hakiza.

The FDC deputy Secretary General Mr Harold Kaija has confirmed knowledge of the arrests, claiming that this was intended to divert the opposition as the votes are rigged.

"My colleagues were with MP Barnabas Tinkasiimire but he managed to escape. These people were in the field mapping out the various polling stations in the district, it is not true that they were bribing voters," Mr Kaija said.

The hotly contested Hoima woman MP race is between NRM's Businge Mugenyi and FDC's Asinansi Nyakato.

The seats fell vacant after the areas MP Tophas Kaahwa opted to represent newly created Kikuube district which became operational on 1st July.

Vote counting is underway.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.