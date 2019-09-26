Uganda: Police Arrest 12 FDC Supporters in Hoima

Police in Hoima District have arrested 12 supporters of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party over voter bribery.

The Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza, said that these were arrested on Wednesday night from different parts of the district where they were allegedly bribing voters and threatening to cause chaos in today's woman MP by-election.

"They were engaging in criminal activities which we could not allow. We have preferred charges of voter bribery against them," said Mr Hakiza.

The FDC deputy Secretary General Mr Harold Kaija has confirmed knowledge of the arrests, claiming that this was intended to divert the opposition as the votes are rigged.

"My colleagues were with MP Barnabas Tinkasiimire but he managed to escape. These people were in the field mapping out the various polling stations in the district, it is not true that they were bribing voters," Mr Kaija said.

The hotly contested Hoima woman MP race is between NRM's Businge Mugenyi and FDC's Asinansi Nyakato.

The seats fell vacant after the areas MP Tophas Kaahwa opted to represent newly created Kikuube district which became operational on 1st July.

Vote counting is underway.