Mozambique: True Mozambicans 'Must Know the Country's Problems'

26 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Gondola (Mozambique), 26 Sep (AIM) - Francisca Tomas, the candidate of the ruling Frelimo Party for the post of governor of the central Mozambican province of Manica, declared on Tuesday that, in order to be true Mozambicans, citizens must know the problems of the country.

She was speaking in Gondola district, at a meeting with public servants as part of her election campaign.

She praised the public sector employees for their role in providing services, in the face of all the problems that she blamed on the world economic crisis.

"You are true heroes", said Tomas. "You have given your knowledge so that the economy of Mozambique grows and can provide basic services to citizens. We have implemented some measures that have allowed us to overcome the crisis. Frelimo and President Filipe Nyusi have worked hard for us to return to normality".

She urged the voters of Manica not to be distracted "by lies spread by some political parties" which "instead of working to develop the country, are deceiving the people with false promises".

At election times, she said, "many parties always appear that have never done anything for the people, and they make promises that they will not keep. Be vigilant and don't let yourselves be deceived. Frelimo and its presidential candidate, Filipe Nyusi, are the only ones. They have brought peace, built infrastructures, and sought to improve basic services".

"The State is like a household which needs to be well managed", she continued. "Today we solve one problem, and tomorrow it will be another. Gradually, we are bringing solutions to the problems of the people".

Only Frelimo and Filipe Nyusi could lead Mozambique to a prosperous future, she claimed.

