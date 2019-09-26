Malawi: Closing in On Malaria With Vaccination

26 September 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By James Mwale

Lilongwe — Fainesi Maida (not real name) of Bereu Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Maseya's area in Chikhwawa District never saw two of her three babies grow through to 11 months.

She lost both to malaria; the first at six and the other at 10.

Maida has since then been a desperate regular client of Bereu Health Centre with her third who is now seven months old.

"I can dare you, no one knows the pain and emptiness of losing a baby like a mother does. I have been through it twice," she explains while visibly forcing a smile to hide the pain in her tear-filled eyes.

Maida's predicament is only a snapshot of how ruthlessly Plasmodium falciparum, the most deadly malaria parasite, is sending many infants to their early graves countrywide.

Edrifa Kayira of Tayawaka Village in Nkhata Bay District also recounts a similar ordeal.

"I lost one of my four babies when he was only four months old and my other three have been continuously struggling with malaria," she explains.

It is this sorry state, worse across Sub-Saharan Africa including Malawi that prompted World Health Organisation (WHO) to partner with government and introduce a malaria vaccine.

The RTS,S/AS01, also known as Mosquirix, is a first generation vaccine that directly acts against Plasmodium falciparam in children.

Under the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP), RTS,S was rolled out late April in 11 hardest hit districts across the country with evidently positive results four months down the line.

As Senior Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) at Chikhwawa's Bereu Health Centre Denis Nkuna explains, there has been a 93 percent progressive stride at the clinic since the vaccine implementation in April.

"Due to intensified awareness campaigns, we had vaccinated five in April, 40 in May, 76 in June, 150 in July, against a monthly target of 80 babies," he explains.

The vaccine is administered in four intermascular doses; the first at the child's five months old, the second at six, third at seven and the last one at 22 months.

Nkuna says one of the challenges of the programme is the cut-off point; the period between the third and last dose, which, he says, is long and could give room to babies defaulting their vaccination dose.

To address the fear, however, government has incorporated MVIP in the upgraded Under-2 Vaccination Register which contains all of the child's details including his village.

National Coordinator of Malaria Vaccine at National Malaria Control Programme John Sande, explains that through the register, children's progress is monitored and defaulters tracked down and put back on the dose.

"The vaccination has also been allocated a column in children's health passports where a health practitioner attending to the child will easily monitor the child's vaccination progress," Sande explains.

He says Community Health Volunteers also play a crucial role in following up on defaulters.

In spite of the registered progress, Senior HSA for Mamba Health Centre in Nkhata Bay District Godfrey Phiri says work burden due to under staffing is a challenge.

"The vaccine comes as an addition to other vaccines already being administered to children. This, sometimes, results in one HSA handling several vaccines to several babies at the same time," he explains.

He, however, says there has been recorded progress through reduced infant malaria cases at the health centre.

Even Maida testifies that after putting her only surviving child on the vaccination she has never witnessed any malaria signs and symptoms on her child.

"There are at least no malaria signs in my baby now after he had his first vaccine and I plan to take him through all the four doses," Maida says.

The vaccine is a complementary malaria control tool being added to the core package of WHO's recommended control measures of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor insecticide sprays and timely malaria testing and treatment.

If all of the four doses are correctly administered, the vaccine is tested and proven to be capable of reducing malaria-related infant deaths by four percent.

The WHO, along with partners like PATH, is jointly implementing the programme with governments of Malawi, Ghana and Kenya.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Health
Malaria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.