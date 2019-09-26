Uganda: Museveni Lauds China's Non-Interference Policy

President Museveni has said China is a credible development partner because of their policy of non-interference in Uganda's internal affairs.

The President said unlike the Western countries that attach specific conditions to their support, China offers unconditional aid and does not meddle in the internal governance of African countries.

"The Chinese, when they come to work with us here, they don' tell us what to do; they don't give us conditions such as 'if you don't do this, we shall not do that'. They just do what they can and will not manipulate you," he said.

He was speaking during celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Kampala on Tuesday. Mr Museveni said when the West was colonising African countries, China stood with the continent, offering support that eventually led to the continent regaining its independence.

"I must congratulate the Communist Party of China, apart from liberating their country, apart from supporting us, they have skillfully built the economy of China. By doing that, they have created the power centre in the world and by collaborating with us in an equitable way," he added.

Pledge

Mr Zheng Zhuqiang, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said they take pride in their non-interference policy.

"China firmly supports the Ugandan exploration for a development path with Ugandan characteristics and does not attach any political strings to assistance to Uganda," he said.

Mr Zhuqiang said over the years, China has transformed from the poverty stricken country of 1949 to the great world power of today.