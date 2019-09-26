Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints Dr Chamriho New Board Chair of Portfolio Investment Advisory

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Leonard Chamriho the new chairman of Portfolio Investment Advisory Board.

Apart from Mr Chamriho, who is also permanent secretary at the ministry of works, transport and communication, (responsible for transport) the President has appointed other four board members.

They are Mr Casmir Sumba Kyuki (Executive secretary in law reforms commission), Dr Suleiman Magesa Missango (director of research and economics from Bank of Tanzania, Mr Sifaeli Fahamuel Msomvu (Acting investment manager at the Tanzania Petroleum Development Cooperation) and Dr Mussa Daniel Budeba (a senior lecturer at University of Dar es Salaam).

A statement issued by the Chief Secretary indicates that the appointments are with effect from Wednesday, September 25, 2019.