Tanzania Government to Increase Citizen's Engagement in Climate Change Mitigation

Dar es Salaam — The government has on Thursday, September 26, 2019 promised to increase citizen's engagement in addressing impacts of climate change in order to enable the country realize its industrialization strategy come 2025.

The Permanent Secretary for the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Leonard Akwilapo made the statement during the opening of the fourth Scientific Conference for the Geographical Association of Tanzania (GAT) taking place at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy (MNMA).

The three day forum gathers stakeholders and experts from five countries namely; Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Speaking during the opening of the conference, Dr Akwilapo said citizen's engagement will increase understanding and awareness on challenges of climate change, noting that accurate mitigation measures was vital in realization of the country's industrial strategy.

"This is because climate change is an important aspect to the community in areas of agriculture, tourism and industrial development, therefore research informed solutions and citizen engagement will assist in the realization of the country's industrial strategy," he said, adding.

"This meeting is expected to discuss climate change research findings in order to enable the government to formulate suitable policies in building industrial economy."

Also Read

Mo Salah, Egypt fall out again after vote in FIFA awards goes astray

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Makonda cries foul over delayed Dar es Salaam city projects

Tanzania's Aviation authority rejects new airport levies

CRDB goes to southern regions farmers

He said research findings are important in educating the public on the importance mitigating climate change in order to increase production of raw materials for local industries.

GAT president, Dr Evaristo Haule said experts and stakeholders will use the platform to discuss importance of geography in mitigating impacts of climate change in the country.

"Climate change is a cross-cutting issue, therefore stakeholders will broadly discuss the matter in the coming three days including how geography teaching will assist in the mitigation process," said Mr Haule who doubles as Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) vice chancellor.

For his part, the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy (MNMA) principal, Prof Shadrack Mwakalila said climate change affected sectors of production, hence mitigation advice from experts was of paramount importance.

Schedule of the event shows that four sub themes will be discussed during the conference including, tourism and natural resources governance and climate change, disaster dynamics and peace building.

Others are food, agriculture, industrialization and economic transformation, culture, health, mobility and population dynamics.