Uganda: CCTV Footage Reveals Key Leads in Expressway Killings

After reviewing the CCTV footage, investigators have revealed that there were two occupants in the vehicle involved in the twin murder of Joshua Nteireho Rushegyera and Merina Tumukunde at Nambigirwa Bridge on Entebbe Expressway in Mpala, Katabi Town Council three weeks ago.

They have, however, not yet identified them.

Sources close to the investigations say that upon reviewing the CCTV, the joint team of investigators from Police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) found that the killers were people who were travelling with the deceased in his vehicle while others drove ahead in a separate car - a Toyota Harrier.

Identification

The footage has shown that people inside Nteireho's vehicle are the ones who shot him and Tumukunde at 10:30pm on September 5 on the Expressway.

Thereafter, they got out of Nteireho's vehicle and joined their accomplices in the Harrier and fled the scene.

The investigators have since interrogated several motorists who drove past the crime scene shortly after the incident.

Sources said the joint investigation team have widened their inquiries to Nteireho's family following information that they reportedly owned 90 acres of land in one of the districts in western Uganda, which had become a source of conflict.

Investigators were initially focusing on Merina Tumukunde's husband, Mr Mark Rugyenza.

Before he was shot, Nteireho had allegedly told one of his sisters that there were people scheming to kill him over land but did not reveal who they were.

The two agreed to meet the next day so that he could give her details but he was killed a day before the scheduled meeting with his sister.

Last week, some of Nteireho's family members reportedly met senior police officers and appealed for expeditious conclusion of the investigations.

Aware of suspects

Sources close to the investigations told Daily Monitor that investigators are focusing on a possible land conflict.

"We are focusing on Nteireho's land," a source close to the investigations told Daily Monitor yesterday, adding: "Land seems to have been the source of conflict in his life."

It was not possible to speak to Mr Nteireho's family about the land issue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The only known family member of Nteireho, Mr Shadrack Nzeire, who took charge of the burial, did not pick our calls or answer our text messages regarding the issue.

The army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, declined to discuss the details of the investigations.

"I do not talk about investigations, I do not want to jeopardise work of investigators," Brig Karemire said.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, also did not say anything about the investigations.

How they died

Nteireho and Tumukunde were killed at Nambigirwa Bridge in Katabi Town Council on Entebbe-Kampala Expressway.

The two had been at Millennium Hotel in Zana, but Nteireho was later called by unknown people asking him to meet them at a fuel station in Kajjansi.

Nteireho and Tumukunde met the people at the fuel station where two of them joined the deceased in the latter's vehicle while the rest travelled ahead in a Toyota Harrier.

A review of the CCTV footage revealed that the deceased were shot by somebody who was travelling with them in the same car.

The duo died from a single shot in the head each.