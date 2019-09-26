Angola: Minister Defends Investment to Increase Tourism Diversification

Luanda — Angolan minister of State for Economic Coordination Manuel Nunes Júnior Wednesday in Luanda acknowledged existing little diversified tourism offer and known in the main tourist markets in the country.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the first National Congress on Hotel, the minister called for urgent need to create conditions which, based on private initiatives, would contribute to increase and diversification of the hotel and tourism offer in Angola.

According to him, such an effort would help attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Acknowledging the shortcomings of the sector, the minister said that the country still has a long way to go to achieve the economic and social benefits of tourism, despite the enormous potential available.

He spoke of the Government's intention, based on the sector plan, to increase revenues and number of jobs, in addition to improving the country's balance of payments, through the foreign exchange the sector raises.

In this process, he assured that the State will have the responsibility for ensuring the infrastructure in identified tourist hubs, the improvement of their accessibility and the facilitation of visas, while the private sector will be tasked with promoting the hotel and tourist activity.

He also spoke of the commitment to training the staff in the hotel and tourism schools to develop the sector. Based on international statistics, he recalled that the tourism sector and particularly the hotel subsector employs around 10% of the world's working population.

After the approval by the Cabinet of the Master Plan of the Cabo Ledo Tourism Development Hub, following this will be the Okavango (Cuando-Cubango) and Calandula (Malanje). According to the Minister of State, they are two key tourist centers, due to their rich potential in natural and cultural resources. The approval of these strategic documents will enable the Executive to promote actions aimed at attracting private domestic and foreign investments.