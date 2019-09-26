Namibia: Countries Qualifying for Visa On Arrival to Namibia

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration has granted visitors from 47 countries permission to apply for visas on arrival to Namibia. These visitors will no longer have to apply in advance before departing their countries of origin for tourism, visiting, or transiting through Namibia.
Below is the list of countries selected for visas on arrival:
African countries:
1. Benin
2. Burkina Faso
3. Burundi
4. Cabo Verde
5. Cameroon
6. Central Africa Republic (CAR)
7. Chad
8. Comoros
9. Cote d' Ivore
10. Djibouti
11. Equatorial Guinea
12. Eritrea
13. Gabon
14. The Gambia
15. Guinea
16. Guinea Bissau
17. Liberia
18. Madagascar
19. Mauritania
20. Niger
21. Rwanda
22. Sao Tome and Principe
23. Sierra Leone
24. Togo
25. Tunisia
26. Western Sahara Republic
27.Uganda
Other countries:
1. Belarus
2. Bulgaria
3. Cambodia
4. Chile
5. Czech Republic
6. Hungary
7. Mexico
8. Moldova
9. Nicaragua
10. Poland
11. Romania
12. Slovakia
13. South Korea
14. Venezuela
15. Vietnam
16. Thailand
17. Turkey
18. United Arab Emirates
19. Singapore
20. Ukraine