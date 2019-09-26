Namibia: Countries Qualifying for Visa On Arrival to Namibia

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration has granted visitors from 47 countries permission to apply for visas on arrival to Namibia. These visitors will no longer have to apply in advance before departing their countries of origin for tourism, visiting, or transiting through Namibia.

Below is the list of countries selected for visas on arrival:

African countries:

1. Benin

2. Burkina Faso

3. Burundi

4. Cabo Verde

5. Cameroon

6. Central Africa Republic (CAR)

7. Chad

8. Comoros

9. Cote d' Ivore

10. Djibouti

11. Equatorial Guinea

12. Eritrea

13. Gabon

14. The Gambia

15. Guinea

16. Guinea Bissau

17. Liberia

18. Madagascar

19. Mauritania

20. Niger

21. Rwanda

22. Sao Tome and Principe

23. Sierra Leone

24. Togo

25. Tunisia

26. Western Sahara Republic

27.Uganda

Other countries:

1. Belarus

2. Bulgaria

3. Cambodia

4. Chile

5. Czech Republic

6. Hungary

7. Mexico

8. Moldova

9. Nicaragua

10. Poland

11. Romania

12. Slovakia

13. South Korea

14. Venezuela

15. Vietnam

16. Thailand

17. Turkey

18. United Arab Emirates

19. Singapore

20. Ukraine