Tanzania: Over 350 Shop Owners Trained On Business Record Management

A TOTAL of 356 small scale retail shop owners have been trained on the best ways of growing their businesses and increasing financial returns.

The training, which provides a one to one consulting and group training focuses at improving businesses by enabling shop owners to create new markets.

The training also focuses at improving marketing strategies, offer general business skills, maintain relationships with lenders, suppliers and customers as well as coordination amongst shops.

The trainings were offered by the TechnoServe Tanzania.

The one year project that climaxed yesterday also explored practical digital solutions that will enable shopkeepers to manage inventory efficiently and make mobile payments.

TechnoServe, Regional Programme Manager, Ms Tunsime Kyando said the project dubbed Pan-African Youth Entrepreneur Development project (PAYED), covered Ilala and Ubungo Districts respectively.

"Through the program, we identified a combination of key factors that were holding back many small shop owners, including lack of knowledge regarding basic financial management and limited access to the capital that could help them expand their businesses," she explained.

According to Ms Kyando, the training has helped traders to keep regular update business records.

TechnoServe Operations Manager, Mr Bosco Mapunda challenged beneficiaries to utilize the knowledge acquired to expand their businesses and share experience to other shop owners across the country.