Tanzania: Over 350 Shop Owners Trained On Business Record Management

26 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

A TOTAL of 356 small scale retail shop owners have been trained on the best ways of growing their businesses and increasing financial returns.

The training, which provides a one to one consulting and group training focuses at improving businesses by enabling shop owners to create new markets.

The training also focuses at improving marketing strategies, offer general business skills, maintain relationships with lenders, suppliers and customers as well as coordination amongst shops.

The trainings were offered by the TechnoServe Tanzania.

The one year project that climaxed yesterday also explored practical digital solutions that will enable shopkeepers to manage inventory efficiently and make mobile payments.

TechnoServe, Regional Programme Manager, Ms Tunsime Kyando said the project dubbed Pan-African Youth Entrepreneur Development project (PAYED), covered Ilala and Ubungo Districts respectively.

"Through the program, we identified a combination of key factors that were holding back many small shop owners, including lack of knowledge regarding basic financial management and limited access to the capital that could help them expand their businesses," she explained.

According to Ms Kyando, the training has helped traders to keep regular update business records.

TechnoServe Operations Manager, Mr Bosco Mapunda challenged beneficiaries to utilize the knowledge acquired to expand their businesses and share experience to other shop owners across the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.