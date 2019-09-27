Zimbabwe: Breaking - Mugabe Family Snubs Govt Built Mausoleum, Burial Now Set for Zvimba

26 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

The family of the late former President Robert Mugabe has won the battle to bury the former 37-year-ruler at his home village in Zvimba after government accented to their 'new position' to snub the National heroes acre.

Mugabe's burial place had been a subject of contestation between the family and government with the former insisting that his wishes were to be buried at his rural home while the latter tried to push him to the heroes acre where his fellow deceased freedom fighters are rested.

In a statement released this evening, the government said Mugabe would be buried in Zvimba adding that they respect the wishes of the family.

"The family of the late former President R. G. Mugabe has expressed its desire to proceed with his burial in Zvimba. In fine with Government policy to respect the wishes of families of deceased heroes, Government is cooperating with the Mugabe family in their new position.

"Government will render all the necessary support to give the late former President a fitting burial as led by the family," said government spokesperson Nick Mangwana.

The latest development leaves government with an egg on the face as it had earlier announced an agreement with the Mugabe family that a mausoleum will be built at the top of the heroes acre for his burial but it appears the family wishes finally prevailed.

Meanwhile, the body has since left Harare heading to Zvimba where he is expected to be buried over the weekend.

